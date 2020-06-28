Esther died peacefully at home surrounded by family Saturday June 6, 2020. She was born in Iroquois, SD on April 24, 1928. She was preceded in death by her husband Richard Joseph Van Camp and four children Harry, Jeffrey, Jimmy Van Camp, and Rhonda Bailey. She was from a family of 7 raised by their Mother Clara Blue. She is survived by siblings Irene Nuccio and Vernon (Nancy) Blue, sister in-laws Marge and Belva Blue; 4 children- Regina (Richard) Romero, Joe (Josie) Van Camp, Janice Elander, Georgia Stedronsky; 12 Grandchildren, 17 Great Grand Children, 2 Great Great Grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. She will be laid to rest at the Veterans Cemetery in Fernley with her husband since 6/5/1948. Services will be held Sunday, July 12, 2020, 12:00, at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 625 Desert Shadows Ln, Fernley, NV, 89408,



