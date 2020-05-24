Estie Skalla-MacAlister



Estelle "Estie" MacAlister, 93, of Las Vegas passed away on May 3, 2020. She was born on November 23, 1926 in Beverly Hills, CA, and, as a result, loved everything associated with "diamonds, furs, and Gucci." She shared special moments from her storied lifetime with every soul she encountered.



She graduated from Woodbury Business College and began her career working at Foote, Cone, and Belding Advertising in its media placement department. She married Harry Skalla in 1955 and moved to Las Vegas, NV in 1956.



Estie was hired at the national CPA firm of Alexander Grant & Company as an administrative assistant to the Managing Partner in their local office. In 1966, she left to work at Nevada Savings and Loan as a corporate secretary to President Sherman Miller. In 1991, she became the Director of First Impressions (office manager) at Quillin Advertising, PR, and Social Media where she worked M-F, 8a-5p up until the time of her passing.



She is survived by her daughter, Sharry Quillin (husband, Tim), son, Steve Skalla, grandchildren, Shannon Skalla, Karlee Skalla, Tyler Quillin (wife, Jennifer), great-grandchildren, Tejana Mattila, Veda Mattila, Taylor Quillin, Charles Quillin, nieces, Nancy Murdock (husband, Phillip) and Cindy Falls (husband, John).



A celebration of her life is pending. For details email squillin@quillinlv.com. The family requests that any donations in Estie's memory be made to On My Way Home Rescue or Nathan Adelson Hospice.



Services will be private.



