Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Viewing
Friday, Oct. 25, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Las Ventanas
10401 W Charleston Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
1:30 PM
Christ Church Episcopal
2000 Maryland Parkway
Las Vegas, NV
ETTA GERTRUDE MATHER


1926 - 2019
ETTA GERTRUDE MATHER Obituary
ETTA GERTRUDE MATHER Etta Gertrude Mather, 93, the best role model for a mother any child could have. She taught us more than just respect, love for life and God. Mom was active in her Episcopal Church arts and crafts, Job's Daughters and dedicated many years to working in the medical field as a medical assistant. Mom touched the lives of everyone she met along her journey, passing away peacefully October 2, 2019. Born July 16, 1926 in Fillmore, CA, mom leaves behind her three adult children, Jeri (Tory) Conklin, Stanley R. Tory and Candace A Martin; five grandchildren; five great-grand-children; and two half-sisters, Carolyn Hall and Jane Wilbanks. Mom was preceded in death by her late husband and husband's daughter, Susan Marxen, who leaves behind two children; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild. Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Fri., Oct. 25, at Palm Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123. Celebration of Life will be at 10 a.m. Sat., Oct. 26, at Las Ventanas, 10401 W Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89135. Celebration of Life and reception will be at 1:30 p.m., Sat., Oct. 26, at Christ Church Episcopal, 2000 Maryland Parkway, Las Vegas, NV 89104.
