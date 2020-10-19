Our Papa, Our Hero

Our Papa/dad/grandfather/hero, Eugene R. Altobella, Sr, also known to so many as Papa Gene, was called home on September 27, 2020 in Henderson, Nevada. He was born August 10, 1937 in Chicago, Illinois, where he was raised, left to serve in the U.S. Air Force, learned the locksmith trade and started his family. He moved to Henderson, Nevada in 1979, and brought Gene's Locksmith with him. He served Southern Nevada for over 40 years, teaching and providing security with a smile and his well-known orange hat and van. We picture his last service call at the gates of heaven to be his best call yet. He will be missed beyond words.

He is survived by his son Eugene Jr, daughter Julie (Shaun) Bowen, sister JoAnn Prendergast, and grandchildren Dylan (Hayden), Noah, Sophie, Eugene III, Rylie, Gabrielle, Quinn, Alyx, Monette, Samantha, Kaylie and a large extended family and community of friends. Services previously held.

