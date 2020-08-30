Eugene "Geno" Riggio went to our Father in Heaven on July 21, 2020. Geno was born on February 27, 1937 to Carl and Mary Riggio in Glendale, CA. Geno is survived by his wife Elaine, Sons Michael Riggio and Mike Bywater, Brother-in-law Tommy Mitchell and Mike and Cathy Mitchell, Lee Murdoch and Shirley and Steve Bywater. Geno married Elaine Bywater in 1973 and resided in Henderson, NV.
Geno was a professional drummer and first toured with Eddie Cochran in the late 1950's and later toured and traveled the world with singer Trini Lopez in the 1960's. Locally, Geno worked at MGM before the fire in 1980 and when it became Bally's afterward. He also worked for Station Casino's until his retirement in 2012. Geno was a long time parishioner of St. Viator Catholic Community in Las Vegas hosting the St. Joseph's Table fundraiser every March for several years. He was a devout Catholic, serving as the Head Usher at the 8am Sunday Mass. He was a member of the Woodchippers, an organization that made small wooden cars for Toys for Tots and many other charitable organizations. Geno became a Knight of Columbus in December of 1990 and a Fourth Degree Knight in 1995. He was a Charter member of KofC Council 8282 at St. Viator. Among many other things Geno will always be remembered for the large and small details in his blessed life. In lieu of flowers please donate to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
. Services will be held Saturday, September 5, 2020, 10 am, at St Viator Catholic Community, 2461 East Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, 89121,