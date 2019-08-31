|
On Wednesday, August 21, 2019, Eugene Julius Scavetta died peacefully at Sunrise Hospital. Born February 24, 1938, and raised in the Bronx, New York, Eugene attended St. Cecelia Catholic School. He joined the Air Force in 1955 at the age of 17. He met and married Carol Haberkern in 1959 while stationed in Japan. He worked as a civil engineer and was at the Nevada Test Site. Eugene is a Bronze Star decorated Viet Nam Veteran.
In 1980, after serving 25 years, he retired from the Air Force.He began his second career with the Clark County School District. Eugene was responsible for the construction of new schools and special projects. He retired from the school district after 22 years.
Once retired he enjoyed his passions of golf and travel with his favorite companion, his wife. They are long time members of Stallion Mountain Golf Course.
Eugene was very active with St. Viator Catholic Church, a proud member of the Association of Italian Catholics, and a Grand Knight in the Knights of Columbus.
Eugene is survived by his wife of 60 years, Carol. He also leaves his two sons Eugene F. and Robert D. and his daughter Victoria L. As well as his grandchildren Michael, Melissa, Zoe and Matthew. He is also survived by his brother Robert Scavetta of Benecia CA. Services are pending. at St.Viator's Catholic Church, 2461 E Flamingo Rd, Las Vegas, Nevada, 89121,