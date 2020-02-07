|
|
EULA MAE JUDD Eula Mae Judd peacefully returned to our Heavenly Father February 4, 2020. She was born December 28, 1926 in Las Vegas, and raised in Overton. Eula Mae moved to Las Vegas with her husband in 1948 where they lived and raised their family. She was a devoted member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served in many positions including the Matron to the Las Vegas Temple. Eula Mae loved her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Her favorite thing to say was "I am so blessed with a wonderful family." Eula Mae would say this to all who met her. She was very much loved and will be missed dearly. Eula Mae was preceded in death by her spouse, Paul Judd; and by her daughter, Gloria Lynn Judd. She is survived by her children, Bruce Judd (Colett), Stan Judd and Darlene Grant (Gerald ); seven grandchildren, Christina Dixon (Steve), Brittany Brazell (Kevin), Jayci Reeder (Mark), Paul Judd (Natalie), Tessa Judd, Weston Judd (Alma) and Hayden Grant; 15 great grandchildren; sister, Janice Whipple; and her sisters-in-law, Diane Earl and Mildred Earl. Viewing and visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Fri., Feb. 14 at Palm Mortuary, 7400 W. Cheyenne Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89129. Additional viewing will be 8:30-9:45 a.m. Sat., Feb. 15, with services following, both at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 9011 Hill Pointe Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89134. Burial to follow at Bunkers Memory Gardens Memorial Park, 7251 W Lone Mountain Rd., Las Vegas, NV 89129