EUNICE "MAY" FELLI Eunice "May" Felli, 93, of Las Vegas, was born on October 9, 1926, in Liberal, KS, one of two twin girls born to Eugene Ivy and Maxine (Lowry) Miller. She passed away on September 4, 2020. She is survived by two of her three children Eileen Sparks; Michael Sparks (deceased), Sam Felli; her 9 grand-children,14 great-grandchildren, and 1 great great-grandchild. Her life was filled with kindness, generosity, and a love of family. She was laid to rest at Palm (Eastern), next to her husband Pasquale "Pat" Felli in a private family memorial.