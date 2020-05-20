EVALINE HOLLON
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share EVALINE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EVALINE HOLLON Evaline Hollon passed away May 11, 2020. She was born in New Mexico on July 01,1937 to James and Gladys Farley. She is preceded in death by her husband Tommy. She is survived by her son's Gary and Ronnie Scarborough, daughter Pam Phillips (Sam) granddaughter Cassandra Mata (Jesus) of Las Vegas. Daughter Kim Bilbrey and granddaughters Leandra, Amber, grandson Larry of New Mexico and five great grandkids.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on May 20, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved