EVALINE HOLLON Evaline Hollon passed away May 11, 2020. She was born in New Mexico on July 01,1937 to James and Gladys Farley. She is preceded in death by her husband Tommy. She is survived by her son's Gary and Ronnie Scarborough, daughter Pam Phillips (Sam) granddaughter Cassandra Mata (Jesus) of Las Vegas. Daughter Kim Bilbrey and granddaughters Leandra, Amber, grandson Larry of New Mexico and five great grandkids.





