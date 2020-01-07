Home

EVELYN ANN MISSIMER JOST


1927 - 2019
EVELYN ANN MISSIMER JOST Obituary
EVELYN ANN MISSIMER JOST Evelyn Ann Missimer Jost passed away December 14, 2019 at the age of 91, four days before her 92nd birthday. She was born December 18, 1927 to David Ralph Missimer and Myrthe Lydia Missimer. She attended school in Chapman, KS and graduated from Dickinson County High School as an Honor Roll student. Evelyn married Walter Joseph Jost December 4, 1954 and they were married 59 years before Walter's passing on May 16, 2013. Evelyn enjoyed gourmet cooking, reading, walking and interior decorating. She was an active member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church. Evelyn leaves a host of family and friends. The family would like to thank Norma Lingle, longtime caregiver of Walter and Evelyn. Memorial Mass will be held at St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Church, 1811 Pueblo Vista Drive, Las Vegas, NV 89128 on Friday, January 11, 2020 at 11:00 am.
