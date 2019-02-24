Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Ludeman
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn M. Ludeman

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn M. Ludeman Obituary
LUDEMAN - Evelyn M. (nee Smith) of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Buffalo, NY. January 18, 2019. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late William H. Ludeman Lt. Cmdr USN. Cherished mother of Susan Ludeman, William Ludeman, Mary (Charles) Curtis, and Caroline Ludeman; loving grandmother of Shannon (Eimer) Puentes, Kelly (Kurt) Curtis Gurdal and Patrick Curtis; great-grandmother of Anthony Puentes; sister of the late Chris Smith, Rita Smith and Dorothy Sobieraj. Interment at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, NY. Mrs. Ludeman graduated from D'Youville College in 1950 with a BA in Sociology. She was the founding director of the preschool at the College of Education, University of Nevada, Las Vegas.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.