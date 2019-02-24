|
|
LUDEMAN - Evelyn M. (nee Smith) of Las Vegas, NV, formerly of Buffalo, NY. January 18, 2019. Beloved wife of 67 years to the late William H. Ludeman Lt. Cmdr USN. Cherished mother of Susan Ludeman, William Ludeman, Mary (Charles) Curtis, and Caroline Ludeman; loving grandmother of Shannon (Eimer) Puentes, Kelly (Kurt) Curtis Gurdal and Patrick Curtis; great-grandmother of Anthony Puentes; sister of the late Chris Smith, Rita Smith and Dorothy Sobieraj. Interment at St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Allegany, NY. Mrs. Ludeman graduated from D'Youville College in 1950 with a BA in Sociology. She was the founding director of the preschool at the College of Education, University of Nevada, Las Vegas.