Everett Tom Paulus, 89, of Terrebonne, Oregon, passed away on August 19, 2020, in his parent's home. Tom's Parents had previously passed away in that home, and his wish was to do the same. Tom was born in Eugene, Oregon, to Leo E. and Beulah M. (Wyatt) Paulus on October 24, 1930. He lived in Mercola and North Bend and moved to Redmond for his freshman year of High School. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force and did his basic training at Lackland Air Force Base in San Antonio, Texas. He played the trumpet and was a part of the Marching Band at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas, Nevada.



After earning an Honorable Discharge from the U.S.A.F., he returned to Redmond and began taking college accounting classes. It was here he met the Love of his life, Barbara Fuller, and they married September 14, 1952. They moved to Klamath Falls where he continued his education. Their son, Keeth, was born in 1954 and two years later the family moved to Newport, Oregon, where he began putting his accounting knowledge to work. He worked for the Central Lincoln People's Utility District.



Their daughter, Vicki, was born in 1959 and the family moved to Truckee, California, seven years later. He was hired as an accountant for the Truckee Public Utility District. While enjoying snow skiing, water skiing and the small-town way of life, he found time to referee Basketball games and started the Tahoe Truckee High School Booster Club. He coached his son's summer baseball teams. His eight years of hard work paid off as he was promoted to manager which, in turn, helped him land a job on the Island of Antigua in the Caribbean. He worked as a consultant to teach the locals how to run their power company more efficiently. He enjoyed playing golf, swimming, snorkeling, and coconut Daiquiri's. This happiness lasted a year as governmental politics forced his company to leave the island. After a few months of job searching in Reno, he landed a job with the Las Vegas, Tonopah, Reno Stage Lines and re located to Las Vegas. He remembered Las Vegas fondly from his USAF days as being exciting and vibrant city. He eventually retired as president of the LTR Bus Lines.



He loved the UNLV Rebels and attended most home basketball and football games. He also loved the National Finals Rodeo when the City of Las Vegas lured them away from Oklahoma City in 1985. He was a member of the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks for 61 years. His other pleasure was anything related to World War II.



He was a devoted and loyal husband to Barbara for 61 years. They enjoyed ballroom dancing and sporting events, whether it was the Rebels or his granddaughter's playing soccer, basketball, and bowling. They enjoyed a dozen cruises and paid for their children and grandchildren to enjoy half of them. They eventually tired of the heat in Las Vegas and began spending six months a year in Las Vegas and the other six months in Terrebonne, Oregon. Three years after Barbara passed, Tom sold his Las Vegas home and moved to his Terrebonne summer home full time.



Tom will be remembered for his unique sense of humor and quick wit. People were shocked when he would put on a white glove to shake their hand. When wearing his prized NFR jacket, rodeo fans would ask what event he competed in. The answer was Barrel Racing. He constantly would ask a waitress where they got their table salt, because it was the best table salt he ever tasted. His humor knew no boundaries. Sometimes his family sympathized for the people who did not appreciate his humor.



Tom was preceded in death by his wife Barbara who passed in 2014. He is survived by his son Keeth and his wife Lori and granddaughter Stephanie Hatfield (Mark) and great grandchildren Jayden, Blake, Kettner, Reilan, and Everett; his daughter Vicki Christenson and her husband Pat and granddaughter Nicole Keilman (Keith) and great granddaughter Kinsley and granddaughter Danielle Neben(Mat).



We will all miss him dearly. Per his wishes, no services are scheduled.



