EVERT (SONNY) BRANDS On Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, Evert (Sonny) Brands, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend passed away after an unexpected and tragically swift month-long battle with cancer. Sonny was born August 10th, 1960, to loving parents Linda Gile and Evert Brands in Huntington Beach, California. Sonny served his country as a gunner's mate in the Navy and then went on to earn his state contractor's license in California. He spent his life building beautiful homes for families in California and Nevada, having built more than 1,500 homes in his lifetime. A talented artist, Sonny also spent his life creating art for his friends and family, gifting those dear to him with beauty to remember him by. Sonny will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 28 years, Kimberly Brands; his children, Heather, Darcy, Sean, and Erica; his adopted son, Jarren; his brother, Tony; his grandchildren; his nephews; and his many loving and loyal friends. A small gathering of family will be held in celebration of Sonny's life with Pastor Jeff.