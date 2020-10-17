1/1
EVERT BRANDS
1960 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share EVERT's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
EVERT (SONNY) BRANDS On Saturday, October 3rd, 2020, Evert (Sonny) Brands, husband, father, brother, uncle, grandfather, and friend passed away after an unexpected and tragically swift month-long battle with cancer. Sonny was born August 10th, 1960, to loving parents Linda Gile and Evert Brands in Huntington Beach, California. Sonny served his country as a gunner's mate in the Navy and then went on to earn his state contractor's license in California. He spent his life building beautiful homes for families in California and Nevada, having built more than 1,500 homes in his lifetime. A talented artist, Sonny also spent his life creating art for his friends and family, gifting those dear to him with beauty to remember him by. Sonny will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 28 years, Kimberly Brands; his children, Heather, Darcy, Sean, and Erica; his adopted son, Jarren; his brother, Tony; his grandchildren; his nephews; and his many loving and loyal friends. A small gathering of family will be held in celebration of Sonny's life with Pastor Jeff.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved