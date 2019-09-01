Home

1935 - 2019
FARRES HALES Obituary
FARRES HALES Farres Diamond Hales, 84, of Las Vegas, passed away peacefully, at home, Aug. 22, 2019. She was born Aug. 12, 1935, in Mapleton, UT, to Ida and Leonard Diamond, the third, and only girl, of four children, and was a 53-year resident of Las Vegas. She married the love of her life, Glade Hales, Feb. 1, 1954, in the Salt Lake City Temple. After raising her children, she began taking classes at UNLV, earning a degree in Elementary Education at age 50. She taught first and second grade in the Clark County School District for 14 years. Farres enjoyed spending time with her family. She especially enjoyed going to sporting events, concerts and recitals to support her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 56 years; two grandsons; and a great-grand daughter. Surviving her are her five children: sons, Michael (Denise), Robert (Gaylynn) and Russell (Pamela); daughters, Sheri (Roger) Davies and Deanna (Jess) Campbell; 18 grandchildren; and 47 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 9:30 -10:30 a.m. Fri., Sep. 6, with funeral services following at 11:00 a.m., both at the Monte Cristo Chapel of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 1801 S. Monte Cristo Way, Las Vegas, NV 89117. Interment following at Palm Valley View Memorial Park, 7600 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89123.
