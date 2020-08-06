Faye Ann Rodriguez, 59, was born September 27, 1960 in Watsonville, CA. Faye was called home on July 27, 2020 after fighting a courageous battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Fay Even and her mother, Alberta (Coyle) Even and many close family members.
She is survived by her husband, Daniel Rodriguez and her dogs Dora and Posey. A sister Janice (David) Tripp; brother Pete (Sandy) Even; two sister-in-laws Aurora Jufiar and Patricia Rodriguez (partner Antonio Martinez); one brother-in-law Tony Rodriguez. Also survived by nieces Michelle (Mark) Satter, Brandy (Dan) Farris, Trudy (Mike) Smith, Terrie (George) Winslow and a nephew Andrew Tripp and several great-nephews and nieces.
She was employed by Albertsons for the past 16 years where she loved her bakery and her coworkers that she considered family. She had lifelong friends and many close friends all of whom she felt were family.
The family is planning memorials in the fall in both Las Vegas, NV and Prairie Grove, AR where her ashes will be laid to rest with her family. Gofundme.com/Faye-Rodriguez-cancer
Services are pending.