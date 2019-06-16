FELIX MORENO Felix Moreno, 89 years young, of North Las Vegas, went to his celestial home June 12, 2019. Felix was born July 12, 1929, in Mexico City, to Severo Moreno and Irene Moreno-Millan. As a young man, Felix aspired to one day come to the United States. His dream came true and he eventually settled in Las Vegas and became a naturalized citizen in the 1950s. He loved working at the Dunes Hotel & Casino and called it paradise. He retired in 1993 and enjoyed his retirement by staying active at home and traveling to visit childhood friends and relatives in Mexico City. Felix was a man of faith and loved his Bible, which he has read cover-to-cover 34 times. Felix was preceded in death by his wife, Guadalupe. Felix is survived by his children, Irene, Modesta Smith (Frank) and Elio (Brandi); numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Visitation will be at 11 a.m., Mon., June 17, with services following, both at Davis Funeral Home, 6200 S. Eastern Ave., Las Vegas, NV 89119, with the Reverend Dr. Samuel Gomez of Grace Lutheran Church, officiating. Burial to follow at Davis Memorial Park. The family wishes to extend sincere thanks to the ICU nurses at Valley Hospital and to Nathan Adelson Hospice. Read More Listen to Obituary