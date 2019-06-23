|
|
FERLE CHILDERS Ferle Charlene (Hilgers) Childers, an exceptional woman of God, passed away June 6, 2019. She was born October 14, 1921 in Speed, KS and had been a resident of Las Vegas since 1962. Ferle was married for 62 years to Pastor Paul Childers who preceded her to Glory by 15 years! She lived in the sunshine showing love, kindness, and spiritual truths for the betterment of all she met. She will be profoundly missed! She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Paul B. Childers; and her sons, Paul Steven Childers and James Byron Childers (Linda). She is survived by sons, Rev. John Mark Childers (Yvonne) and Pastor David LeRoy Childers (Madeline); brothers, Gary Hilgers and John Hilgers; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sun., June 30, at Palm Mortuary South Eastern. A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. Mon., July 1, at Peace Way Christian Center, 7570 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV 89147 702-873-1200.