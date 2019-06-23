Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Sunday, Jun. 30, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Palm Mortuary South Eastern
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Peace Way Christian Center,
7570 Peace Way,
Las Vegas, NV
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for FERLE CHILDERS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FERLE CHILDERS


1921 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
FERLE CHILDERS Obituary
FERLE CHILDERS Ferle Charlene (Hilgers) Childers, an exceptional woman of God, passed away June 6, 2019. She was born October 14, 1921 in Speed, KS and had been a resident of Las Vegas since 1962. Ferle was married for 62 years to Pastor Paul Childers who preceded her to Glory by 15 years! She lived in the sunshine showing love, kindness, and spiritual truths for the betterment of all she met. She will be profoundly missed! She was preceded in death by her husband, Pastor Paul B. Childers; and her sons, Paul Steven Childers and James Byron Childers (Linda). She is survived by sons, Rev. John Mark Childers (Yvonne) and Pastor David LeRoy Childers (Madeline); brothers, Gary Hilgers and John Hilgers; seven grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren. Visitation will be 6-8 p.m. Sun., June 30, at Palm Mortuary South Eastern. A Celebration of Life service will be at 10 a.m. Mon., July 1, at Peace Way Christian Center, 7570 Peace Way, Las Vegas, NV 89147 702-873-1200.
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.