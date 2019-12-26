|
REV FERNANDO BENLIRO Rev. Fernando C Benliro, age 86, of Las Vegas, passed away Friday December 21, 2019. Fernando was born February 5, 1933 in the Philippines. A visitation for Fernando will be held Saturday, December 28, 2019 from 3:30 PM to 7:00 PM at Palm South Jones Mortuary, 1600 South Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146. A visitation will occur Sunday, December 29, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM, 1600 South Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89146. A funeral mass will occur Monday, December 30, 2019 from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM at St. Joseph, Husband of Mary Roman Catholic Church, 7260 W Sahara Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89117. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.palmsouthjones.com for the BENLIRO family.