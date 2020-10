FLOSSIE CAMPIONE BIRNBAUM Better half to Meyer for 48 loving years. Dear sister, sister in law, aunt and friend. Survived by her devoted and loving Meyer, sisters, brothers and numerous nieces and nephews. Passed peacefully on Oct 10 surrounded by love. Born in Kentucky in 1936, lived and worked in NY until moving to Las Vegas in 1988. A kind, loving, generous soul, will be missed by all who knew and loved her. Services will be private.