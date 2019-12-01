|
|
FORREST NETTLES Forrest Nettles, 69, beloved husband and father, died suddenly at home October 7, 2019. He was born Nov. 3, 1949 in Coffeyville, KS, he moved to Las Vegas in 1966, so his dad could work at the Test Site. Forrest was preceded in death by his parents, Clinton and June Nettles. He is survived by his wife, Ellen Nettles, and daughter, Cyndi Brown, as well as a host of cousins and aunts. Forrest was that rarity in life: a truly good soul, honest and beloved by all. A celebration of his life is scheduled for next April, at Spring Mountain Ranch, a place he truly cherished. For details, contact: [email protected]