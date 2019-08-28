Home

Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
Frances Gerstl
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
1:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
Frances Gerstl


1925 - 2019
Frances Gerstl Obituary
Frances Gerstl - 10/6/1925-8/23/2019 - born in New York, New York

Is survived by her Sister Marilyn Vecchio, two brothers Joseph and Bobby Vecchio, her sons Steven, Randolph and Brian Gerstl and family, Grandchildren, Great Grandchildren, Great Great Grandchild, Nieces and Nephews. Frances was a strong women with a gentle soul that gave to all, donated to charities and a devout Catholic. She will be greatly missed and forever loved by all who knew her. Services will be held Saturday, August 31, 2019, 1:00PM to 4:00PM, at Palm Eastern Mortuary, 7600 S. Eastern Ave, Las Vegas, 89123,
