FRANCES E. GUBSER Frances E. Gubser, 90, passed away in her home in Overton, NV on May 7, 2020. Fran was born in Dublin, TX on July 29, 1929 to Corry Oras Gilbreath and Florence Eula Gore. She married Raymond Ben Gubser, Jr. In San Juan County, WA on September 5, 1980. Fran served as a police officer for most of her life. She started as a cop in L.A. County, then moved to the Las Vegas, NV area after a few years. She worked as a parole officer in Las Vegas and Reno, NV until her retirement. She did everything with Ray, and after they had both retired, they traveled constantly between Port Angeles, WA, Redmond, OR, New Mexico, and Mexico. They enjoyed fishing and being in the outdoors. They finally settled in Overton, NV in 2002. Fran loved animals. She treated her dogs like her babies and had her parrot, Albert for twenty years. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Animal Foundation of Las Vegas, NV. Fran is survived by her husband, Raymond B. Gubser, Jr.; her children, Lester (Holly) Gubser and Sandra Sawbridge; her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and her three sister-in-laws. There will be a Celebration of Life at a later date. Moapa Valley Mortuary 702-398-3600





