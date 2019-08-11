Home

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2019
FRANCES "FRANKIE" LOCATELLI Obituary
FRANCES "FRANKIE" LOCATELLI Frances "Frankie" Eleanor Locatelli, 95, passed away peacefully at home July 22, 2019 with her son, Guy, and granddaughter, Cheryl, at her side holding her hands. My mother reflected all the virtues of our Holy Mother the Blessed Virgin Mary. Frankie was a dedicated parishioner of Prince of Peace Catholic Church. She was a former member of the Prince of Peace Knights of Columbus Ladies Auxiliary. She loved to sing in the choir and faithfully helped count the collection money on Monday morning for many years. Many at church also knew Frankie as Santa's mother. Frankie loved Scrabble and at 90 years old still enjoyed beating family and friends. She was well known for her beautiful landscape and floral paintings and greeting cards. One of Frankie's greatest loves was playing bingo and keno with her son, Guy. We will miss granny. She was preceded in death by her loving, loyal husband of 67 years, Rigo Locatelli; beautiful daughter, Eleanor; mother and father, Florence and Charles Lynch; and brothers, Russell and Clarence. She is survived by son, Guy Locatelli; granddaughter, Cheryl Flynn; grandson, Steven Cornforth; and great-grandchildren, Melissa and Sean Flynn, and Jasmine Cornforth. A Memorial Mass will be at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 14, at Prince of Peace Catholic Church, 5485 E. Charleston Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89142.
