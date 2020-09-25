Zgonc, Frances, formerly from Las Vegas, NV, passed away peacefully in her sleep Saturday, September 19, 2020, in Farmington, Mo. She was born Dec. 29, 1934 in Armour, SD. She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Anna Jasovec, husband of 56 yrs. Robert Zgonc, brother Albin Jasovec, sister Anna Mae Kasie and grandson Craig Warden. She is survived by her children Frank (Kathleen) , Niki (Dave Warden), Valerie, Mark and Mike; grandchildren Jamie Warden, Kari Torres, Mike Zgonc and Joe Zgonc; great grandchildren Keegan Warden and Tyler Torres; numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers donations can be made, if desired, to the Alzheimer's Association
9370 Olive Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63132 or Presbyterian Manor, 500 Cayce Ave., Farmington, MO 63640. To view the online obituary and share your condolences at cozeanfuneralhome.com. Services will be held Friday, October 23, 2020, 10:30, at Our Lady of Las Vegas, 3050 Alta Drive, Las Vegas, NV,