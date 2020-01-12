|
Francis "Mike" Joseph Coache, 86, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 26, 2019. Mike was born February 6, 1933 to Philip and Elizabeth (Millett) Coache in Hoboken, N.J. Mike married his sweetheart of 56 years, Adele E. Salvaty on August 20, 1955. They were blessed with two wonderful children, Bob and Terry.
He had served in the Air Force, did a tour in Korea and had been stationed at Nellis Air Force Base in Las Vegas. After leaving the Air Force Mike went on to work for the Clark County Reclamation District, which he retired from after 30 plus years of service.
Mike helped found Boy Scout Troop 77 in Las Vegas in the early 1960's which was then sponsored by Homesite Baptist Church. Through 15 plus years as a leader and scoutmaster, Mike taught hundreds of scouts swimming, outdoor survival skills and a love of adventure. Mike was a friend, mentor, and at times, a second father to the hundreds of scouts who were active in Troup 77. Under Mike's leadership 75 scouts earned the rank of Eagle Scout and Mike was recognized by the Boy Scouts of America with the distinguished Silver Beaver Award for his years of service and the achievements of Troop 77.
He enjoyed life to the fullest. Mike and Adele traveled extensively, leaving no rock unturned and hardly a spot on the map unexplored. After Adele's passing, Mike was blessed to have Donna Hawkins enter his life. They shared a wonderful companionship for the past eight years.
Mike is survived by his two children, Robert (Vaunette) Coache and Terese (Bill) McLain; four grandchildren, Jordan (Holly) Coache, Jennifer (Jeff) Garduno, Jillian (Bryan) Wichman and Andrew Sesto; and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Adele and great-grandson, Jagger.
Memorial services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, January 18th at Spring Valley Baptist Church, 3135 S Rainbow Blvd, Las Vegas.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the Golden Retriever Rescue of Southern Nevada.
