Francis Smith
1935 - 2020
Francis Lee Smith Jr. peacefully passed away on October 29, 2020 just before his 85th birthday at Nathan Adelson Hospice.Francis was born on October 30, 1935 in Massachusetts, where he lived, until joining the Air Force.He served in the Vietnam War before settling down in Las Vegas, NV with his wife, Inga & children, Lee & Stephen.After leaving the Air Force, he worked at Nellis Air Force Base as a civilian before retiring in the early 2000s so he could spend more time with his family & friends.Francis was a member of the Knights of Columbus & an active Catholic at both St. Christopher and St. Francis de Sales, where he made lifelong friendships with various parishioners.He was preceded in death by his parents, Francis & Frances; sister, Phyllis; wife, Inga; and children, Lee & Stephen.Francis is survived by his grandchildren, Ryan & Stephanie; brother, David; and sister, Doris. In lieu of flowers, please have a Catholic Mass said for his eternal repose.

Services will be private.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 8, 2020.
