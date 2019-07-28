Home

FRANCIS SPRINGER


1928 - 2019
FRANCIS SPRINGER Francis Oliver Springer passed away July 4, 2019, in Boulder City. He was born March 29, 1928, in Ponsford, MN. He joined the U.S. Marines during World War II and also served in North Korea. Francis was a man of many talents, he could fix anything. He was the neighborhood handy man in his retirement, and a good neighbor. Francis loved to make people happy, always doing some little thing that would bring a smile to their faces. A man of great faith, Francis was a thankful man. He often spoke of having served in two wars, but mostly of his deliverance to serve the living God. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Francis is survived by his wife of 67 years, Caroline; children, Nathan, Elaine, and Terry; grandchildren, Tina, Justin, Jenni, Amanda and Brandon; and great-grandchildren, Gavin, Drayden and Zoey. Services were previously held July 11, 2019, at Southern Nevada Veterans Memorial Park in Boulder City.
