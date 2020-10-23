1/1
Frank Andrew Fondnazio
1941 - 2020
On October 5, Frank A. Fondnazio of Henderson, Nevada passed away at the age of 79 due to complications from cancer.

His beloved wife, Janet Lee Fondnazio predeceased him. He is survived by their daughter, Krista Fondnazio of Henderson. Frank was born and raised in Maryland, attended Loyola HS at Blakefield, earned an undergraduate degree from the University of Maryland, and honorably served on active duty in the United States Air Force. His entire work career was with General Electric Company's Lighting Division. He retired as a Region Manager after 35 years with the company.

Other survivors include two sisters, Josephine Sjolander of Lutherville, Maryland and Teresa (Harold) Wilson of Plano, Texas, two brothers, Carmelo (Dorathea) Fondnazio of Lutherville, Maryland and John (Jamece) Fondnazio of Alamo, California, and many adoring nieces and nephews.

Due to the pandemic, a celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider a donation to the National Adult Protective Services Association in an effort to combat elder financial abuse - https://www.napsa-now.org. No services scheduled.

Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 23, 2020.
