Frank Arthur Azbell, 86 of North Las Vegas, Nevada, passed away June 22, 2020. He was born August 24, 1933, in Flint, Michigan, to Irene Helen Landis Azbell Yancey and Mont Azbell. He was a life long resident. Frank married the love of his life Dolores Molina April 23, 1955, in Kingman, Arizona. He was an active member of St. Christopher Catholic Church and member Knights of Columbus. Frank was a retired Fireman of 29 years from the Clark County Fire Department. In 1969 Frank helped establish IAFF Local 1908 Union, Frank was a chartered member. Frank was a U.S. Navy Veteran that served in the Korean War. Frank is survived by Dolores, his wife, of 65 years; daughters and son-in-laws, Dolores Ann & Richard Cook and Elizabeth Irene & Rickie Bennett all of North Las Vegas. He is survived by four grandchildren, Jimmy Earl McDill, Catherine Molina Drenth, Tonia Lee Watts and Michelle Elizabeth Chavarria; all from Las Vegas and 21 great-grand-children. Viewing will be 5-7 p.m. Sun. July 12; with Rosary beginning at 6 p.m., both in the Main Chapel of Palm Mortuary, 1325 N. Main St., Las Vegas. Mass will be at 9:30 a.m. Mon. July 13 at St. Christopher Catholic Church, 1840 North Bruce St., North Las Vegas, NV. Graveside Service will follow at Woodlawn Cemetery, 1500 N. Las Vegas Blvd., Las Vegas.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store