FRANK BECKER
1931 - 2020
FRANK BECKER Frank Becker, 88, passed away September 28, 2020. He was born December 23, 1931 in El Centro, California and had been a resident of Henderson for 39 years. Frank served in the U.S. Air Force for 17 years as a fighter pilot; his years in the service held a special place in his heart. Upon leaving the Air Force, he went on to fly for American Airlines for 25 years. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Judy; his sons, William and Stephen; and granddaughter, Marisa. He will be greatly missed. Private services will be held to celebrate his life.



Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Oct. 25, 2020.
