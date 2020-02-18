Home

Frank Bupp, 85, peacefully passed away Thursday, February 13, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born November 2, 1934 in Philadelphia, PA and is survived by his wife Margery Bupp, his son Craig and daughter-in-law Peggy Bupp, his three grand-children Amy Butak, Lauren Bupp, and Carrie Bupp, one great-grandchild Jameson Matthew Bupp, and his brother George Lyster. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kimberly Bupp. Frank was a physicist working at TRW for 30 years. Frank's internment will be held at Fairhaven in Santa Ana, CA on Monday, February 24th. Services will be held Friday, February 21, 2020, 10:00 AM, at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 5830 Mesa Park Dr, Las Vegas, NV, 89135,
