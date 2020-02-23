Home

More Obituaries for FRANK CACCAMO
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FRANK "FREEWAY" CACCAMO

FRANK "FREEWAY" CACCAMO Sept. 29, 1955-Feb. 10, 2020 Frank "Freeway" Caccamo, 64, of Bullhead City, AZ died suddenly February 10th, 2020. "Freeway" was born and raised in Las Vegas, NV until he moved to Bullhead City, AZ in 2016. He is surpassed by both parents and two brothers, Leo and Pete. He is survived by his committed partner, Cassie, two sisters, Diane Smith of Pooler, GA and Roseanne Zell of Las Vegas, NV, and six nieces. Throughout his life Freeway had many adventures from driving a cab and limousine in Las Vegas to driving semi-trucks across the United States, before retiring in 2016. He loved riding his Harley, playing pool, both for fun and competition. He will be greatly missed by his family and thousands of friends that knew him across the country.
