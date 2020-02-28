|
|
FRANK DURNEN Frank Durnen, 88 years old, went to be with our Lord and Savior on Tuesday morning, February 25th. He passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home in Pahrump, NV. He was the husband to Marian (Gass). They were married 68 years. He was born in Oklahoma, the son to Clarence and Lillian Durnen. He served in the Army during the Korean War; was an avid sports fan; enjoyed gardening, reading his newspaper, bowling, and being around family. He owned and operated Acme Paving Company in Michigan before retiring to Nevada. He is survived by a twin sister, Frances, his wife Marian, and children: Candace/Dave, Carol, Deborah/Paul, Michael/Kelly, Gary, Rodney, and Craig/Melodie. He is also survived by ten grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and one great-great-grandchild, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Lillian Durnen, his baby son Ronnie, his grandson Joshua, and brothers; Clarence Jr, Stanley, Keith, and Glynn, and sisters; Wanda and Lois. He will be greatly missed. No memorial is planned at this time.