FRANK ERNEST SUTTON SR. Frank Ernest Sutton, retired Police Captain of Las Vegas Nevada Metropolitan Police Department, went home to be with the Lord on June 11th, 2020. Frank is survived by his wife, Jackie Sutton; son, Frank Sutton Jr.; daughter, Jillian Vo; daughter, Kellie Monsen; and grandchildren Colin, Gracie, AJ, and Blake. He touched many lives and will be deeply missed. Services are scheduled for Wednesday June 17, 2020 at Palm Eastern in Las Vegas, NV.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Jun. 17, 2020.