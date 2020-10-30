Frank Prezgay, 82 passed away on October 25, 2020, at a local hospital. He was born April 11, 1938, the 6th of 10 children to Nickolas and Francis Prezgay.
Frank began working at the age of 11 as a pin boy at Thornton Hall and joining their junior league. He graduated from Farrell High School in 1956 and went on to become a professional bowler playing in tournaments across the US. He was inducted into the Mercer County Bowling Hall of Fame in 2007. He moved to Las Vegas with his wife, Sandi, in 1963, where he worked for Railway Express Agency. He then went on to become a well respected Real Estate Agent. Frank and Sandi successfully ran daycares starting in 1970 until closing The Country School in 2007.
Frank was a dedicated member of Las Vegas Elks Lodge 1468 for over 40 years. He was a Trustee, Secretary and Treasurer. He loved the Elks and his Elks brothers and sisters.
Frank is survived by his wife, Sandi Prezgay (Miller), his children Dale Prezgay (Teresa Prezgay), Brian Prezgay (Barb Prezgay) and Christian Prezgay (Audrey Prezgay); most loving grandfather to Amanda Seba ( Clayton Seba), Jeffrey Prezgay, Melissa Prezgay, Jennifer Prezgay, Megan Olson, Tyler Olson, Joshua Prezgay, Rebecca Prezgay and Jacob Prezgay and adored by his great-grandchild Alexander Seba. His sister Zora Koukis from Farrell, PA, his brothers Walter Prezgay from Sharon, PA, Joseph Prezgay (Diane Prezgay), Peter Masotto from Hermitage, PA sisters-in-law Agnes Prezgay and Mary Ann Prezgay, and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents Nikolas Prezgay, Francis Prezgay (Novosel), brothers William Prezgay, Michael Prezgay, Steve Prezgay, Albert Prezgay, sisters Barbara Passalinqua and Mary Masotto, sisters-in-laws Joyce Prezgay, Betsy Prezgay and Delores Prezgay, brothers-in-law Steve Koukis and Robert Passalinqua.
A memorial service will be on Sunday, November 1, 2020, at Palm Northwest Mortuary, 6701 North Jones Blvd. Visitation will be from 10 am - 12 pm, Memorial Service will begin at 12 pm. It will be streaming live on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/PalmNorthwest
. The family asks in lieu of flowers to make a donation to the Las Vegas Valley Humane Society (www.lvvhumane.org
).
