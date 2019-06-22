|
FRANK J. SMYTH 3-8-43 - 6-16-19 It is with great sadness that the family of Frank announces his passing June 16, 2019. He was a Clark County employee who worked detention and over-head doors for 30 years. Frank is survived by his loving wife, of 30 years, Nancy; his children, Maria (Mark) DuFrain, Vince (Misty), Becky (Alex) Martinez and Nick and Jason Ruesch; 11 Grandchildren; and five Great-Grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his Brother, Dave; Son, Frankie; and Grandson, Josh. Frank was born in Chicago, had a great sense of humor, enjoyed the outdoors and will be missed by everyone who knew him. Frank loved all of his family. Viewing services will be 1-3 p.m. Sun., June 23, at Hites Funeral Home, 438 W Sunset Rd, Henderson, NV 89011. A Mass will also be held in his honor at 1:30 p.m. Mon., June 24, at St. Anne's Catholic Church, 1901 S Maryland Pkwy, Las Vegas, NV 89104.