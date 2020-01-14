|
FRANKIE JORGENSEN BOWERS Frankie Francelle Jorgensen Bowers passed away January 12, 2020 in Las Vegas, She was born in Mt. Pleasant, UT December 5, 1930. Frankie graduated from Wasatch Academy in 1949. She earned a Bachelor's degree in education and later a Master's degree from UNLV. She was an elementary teacher and retired from the school district after 30 years of service. Frankie is survived by her husband, Kenneth; and three living children, Sheree Segura, Jeffrey (Susan) Bowers and Rodney J. Bowers. Graveside services will be at 3 p.m. Sat., Jan. 18, at Vine Bluff Cemetery, 1200 North 400 East, Nephi, UT 84648.