On Sunday, June 2, 2019, Fred Cuva, loving husband and father passed away in Las Vegas at the age of 69. Fred was born on July 6, 1949, in Omaha, Nebraska, to Angelo G. and Lorraine M. Cuva.



Fred was a proud Veteran and served in the United States Navy. While stationed in the Philippines, Fred met the love of his life, Anna, whom he married and raised their family together. His parents encouraged him to get a college degree, but he followed his heart and became a third-generation Barber. He was also a graduate of Western High School, Class of ’67.



Fred was a successful business owner of Spring Mountain Barber and Style Shop where he enjoyed his customers and laughter throughout his more than 37-year career. Upon retiring, he decided his goal was to see how long he could grow his beard. His wife would say that he was her own personal Santa. He also took extreme pride in his two grandchildren, Kristina and Nicholas, who affectionately called him Deda.



Fred was good with his hands and enjoyed building things, including his family home. He also enjoyed creating and building metal sculptures. Fred was always willing to help with whatever needed fixing. It didn’t matter if it was plumbing, electrical or automotive. He was a “Jack of all trades.”



Fred’s special interests and hobbies included the Runnin’ Rebels, hunting in the Ruby Mountains, welding, jigsaw puzzles, and collecting anything to do with Barbers. The Ruby Mountains hold a special place in his heart as he hunted there since he was 17 years old. His wish was to have his ashes spread there.



Fred and Anna enjoyed traveling together and spending time with family and friends. Fred and Anna always made guests feel welcome in their home and so generously hosted huge family holiday dinner gatherings. Fred was an avid music lover and he and Anna loved to attend concerts, plays and shows.



Fred is survived by his beloved wife of nearly 49 years, Anna; daughter Jamie (Kristopher) Cuva-Scheible; two grandchildren, Kristina and Nicholas Cuva-Scheible; his mother, Lorraine “Lorry” Cuva; siblings, John Cuva, Barbara Lindsey, Cheryl Mills, Robert Cuva, William Cuva, and Patricia Cuva; one nephew; three nieces; six great-nieces; and two great-nephews. Fred was preceded in death by his son, Michael and father Angelo.



Fred was known for his quick wit. His sense of humor brightened everyone’s lives. Fred will be remembered as a loving man with a generous heart who was always there with a helping hand.



Funeral services will be private.