|
|
FRED GIPSON Fred E. Gipson passed away October 24, 2019. He was born March 17, 1936 to Levy and Alice Gibson in Amite, La. He grew up in Picayune, Miss. Fred served three years in the National Guard and four years in the U.S. Navy. He was assigned to the U.S.S. Helena, visiting many Asian ports. His love of travel lead him to a career with Delta Airlines. He was based in Dallas/Ft. Worth, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Las Vegas. His second career was with the Las Vegas Convention Center. Fred is survived by his wife, of 58 years, Virginia; daughters, Cheryl (Greg) Smith of Las Vegas, and Shannon (Dwight) Okahara of Santa Clarita, Calif.; and five grandchildren, Aubrieana, Blaine, Christian, Brenden Smith and Avery Okahara. Fred is a member of the First Southern Baptist Church of St. George. Private burial will be at Palm Memorial Park-Northwest, 6701 N. Jones Blvd., Las Vegas, NV 89131. Arrangements are entrusted to the care of Metcalf Mortuary, (435) 673-4221.