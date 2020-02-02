|
FRED HOUGHLAND John Frederick "Fred" Houghland passed away on January 25, 2020. He was born in Carbondale Ill. on Sept 15, 1946 to Maurice and Elizabeth Houghland. Fred graduated from Trico High School in Carbondale in 1964 after growing up in South Chicago. Upon graduating, Fred joined the Army and served 2 years before being honorably discharged in 1968. After moving to Las Vegas, Fred graduated from the University of Nevada Las Vegas in 1971 with a Bachelors Degree and in 1972 with his MBA and later served as an adjunct professor at UNLV teaching labor relations. Fred had a long and successful career in the hospitality industry in Las Vegas. Fred held many leadership positions, ending with Corporate Vice President of Human Resources with American Casino and Entertainment in 2017. Fred was a dedicated family man who loved golf and supporting his family with their love of horses. He is survived by his loving wife Irene of 47 years, daughter Jennifer, son John and beloved grandson J.R. Please join the family in honoring and celebrating his life on February 9th at Palm Mortuary on 6701 N Jones Blvd, NV. 89131 at 2pm and a celebration of life with details to follow. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate a donation to the Ronald McDonald House Charities.