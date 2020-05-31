Fred Jonathan Anderegg, born Aug. 29, 1958 in Charleston, So. Carolina to Fred C. and Sandra A. Anderegg, passed away in Henderson, Nevada on April 29, 2020. He was 61 yrs old. He was a Heavy Equipment operator and a 31 year member of the Operating Engineers, IUOE, Local 12. His many hobbies included; ATV and UTV off-road riding, roller skating, bowling, love for music, shooting, and bass fishing. He is survived by his wife of 34 yrs, Wendy L Anderegg; his 4 sons, Jonathan(Kristal), Joshua, Chad, and Jacob; his sister, Kimberly Douglass; 2 brothers, Richard Anderegg(Sara), Robert Anderegg(Frannie); 2 sister-in-laws; Sandy Cole & Brandy Breneman; one brother-in-law, Mike Moore; several nieces and nephews; and two family dogs that he adored. Fred was preceded in death by his father, Fred C.; his mother, Sandra; his brother-in-law, Mark Douglass. Services previously held.



