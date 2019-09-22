Home

POWERED BY

Services
Palm Eastern Mortuary and Cemetery
7600 S Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89123
(702) 464-8500
For more information about
FREDDIE SOLOMON
View Funeral Home Obituary
Resources
More Obituaries for FREDDIE SOLOMON
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

FREDDIE SOLOMON


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
FREDDIE SOLOMON Obituary
FREDDIE SOLOMON 11/6/1929 9/19/19 Freddie Solomon, of Las Vegas, by way of Cleveland, died peacefully Thursday, September 19, 2019. Freddie was a Korean War Veteran and furniture salesman prior to moving to Las Vegas where he was loved by all that came into the Fremont, Stardust and Aladdin hotels. Freddie enjoyed watching sports, playing poker and most of all reading books. Freddie loved all of his children but absolutely adored his grandchildren. Freddie's favorite time of year was November when all of his family would come to town and all be together to celebrate his birthday. He almost made it to 90. Freddie was proceeded by his loving wife, Judy Glikin Solomon; his first born, Robert Solomon of Las Vegas; and his best friend, Jerry Shapiro of Cleveland. Freddie leaves behind his surviving children, David Solomon (Karen Solomon) of Santa Barbara, CA, Marci Solomon Wentzell (Lloyd Wentzell) of Las Vegas and Andrea Solomon Beeman (Timohty Beeman) of Charlton,MA; his beloved grandchildren, Emily, Julia and Harrison Solomon, Flori and Robbie Wentzell and Jordan, Christopher and Robert Beeman. He will undoubtabley be missed by all that knew him and called him dad, papa and friend. A private graveside service will be held at Palm Mortuary.
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of FREDDIE's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now