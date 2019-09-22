|
FREDDIE SOLOMON 11/6/1929 9/19/19 Freddie Solomon, of Las Vegas, by way of Cleveland, died peacefully Thursday, September 19, 2019. Freddie was a Korean War Veteran and furniture salesman prior to moving to Las Vegas where he was loved by all that came into the Fremont, Stardust and Aladdin hotels. Freddie enjoyed watching sports, playing poker and most of all reading books. Freddie loved all of his children but absolutely adored his grandchildren. Freddie's favorite time of year was November when all of his family would come to town and all be together to celebrate his birthday. He almost made it to 90. Freddie was proceeded by his loving wife, Judy Glikin Solomon; his first born, Robert Solomon of Las Vegas; and his best friend, Jerry Shapiro of Cleveland. Freddie leaves behind his surviving children, David Solomon (Karen Solomon) of Santa Barbara, CA, Marci Solomon Wentzell (Lloyd Wentzell) of Las Vegas and Andrea Solomon Beeman (Timohty Beeman) of Charlton,MA; his beloved grandchildren, Emily, Julia and Harrison Solomon, Flori and Robbie Wentzell and Jordan, Christopher and Robert Beeman. He will undoubtabley be missed by all that knew him and called him dad, papa and friend. A private graveside service will be held at Palm Mortuary.