Frederick Adolph Falkenstein, Jr. of Pahrump, NV went to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ on March 5th, 2019. Fred was born on March 22, 1936 in Philadelphia, PA to parents Fred and Eleanor Falkenstein. He graduated from Murrell Dobbins Vocational High School, then soon entered the United States Air Force where he served for ten years. After his service, he went to work for the Coca-Cola Bottling Company for thirty-three years.



Fred was a Boy Scout leader for almost ten years and he has always been active in his churches, including Saved by Grace Lutheran in Pahrump.



Fred is survived by his wife Bonnie of 57 years, sister Virginia Alvord of Pennsylvania, son Daniel of Tennessee, daughter Dawn (husband Troy) of Illinois, daughter Deena (husband Randy) of Nevada, daughter Dana (husband Troy) of Florida. Fred had five grandchildren: Kaitlyn, Kelsey, Hanna, Reed and Alex. Fred was very loving and caring husband, father, grandfather and brother.



Memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16th at 11:00 a.m. at Saved by Grace Lutheran Church located at 6341 S. Hawkins Way, Pahrump, NV 89041. Service to be officiated by Pastor John Biggs. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Saved by Grace Lutheran Church. Read More Listen to Obituary