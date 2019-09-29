Home

Virgin Valley Mortuary - Mesquite
320 East Old Mill Rd.
Mesquite, NV 89027
(702)346-6060
FREDERICK F. TURNIER


1945 - 2019
FREDERICK F. TURNIER Obituary
FREDERICK F TURNIER Frederick Frank Turnier, 74, passed away in St. George, UT September 20, 2019. Fred was born August 17, 1945 in Queens, NY to Frederick Conrad Turnier and Ilene Isaacs. Fred later moved to California, and met and married his best friend, Raula Gonzalez, December 19, 1964. Together, Fred and Raula played softball as much as they could with their 52 years together. They played on national, local, travel and tournament teams, and when they couldn't play on the co-ed teams, Fred would play on the men's team. In the rare off-season, Fred would go fishing. Fred was easy going, well liked, and kind. He was a dedicated public servant for over forty years, working as an administrator for the Clark Co. Sanitation Services. Fred is survived by his children, Shawn, Fred, and Aaron; and his three grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife, Raula Turnier. A Memorial Service will be held at a later date. The family invites you to leave a message or memory in their Guest Book at www.virginvalleymortuary.com
