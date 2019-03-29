Home

Frederick Gillett Renneckar


1937 - 2019
Frederick Gillett Renneckar Obituary
Frederick Gillett "Gill" Renneckar, 81, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2019, in Henderson, NV. He was born in San Francisco, CA September 22, 1937, to Phyllis and Frederick (Fritz) Renneckar. He was preceded in death by his brother, James Carlson. He is lovingly remembered by his wife of 49 years, Vikki, his sons Baird Renson (Theron), Scott Renneckar (Patty) and Steve Parsons (Kit), and by his grandchildren Ashlee, Aaren, Harold, Casey, Callie & Ella, sisters Kathy Pool, Candace Card, Brooke Musof, Michelle Posten, brother Ross Belanger, daughters-in-law Susan & Holly Carratelli and by several nieces and nephews. Gill spent most of his childhood in Port Allegany, PA. Basketball was his passion, playing, coaching his sons' community basketball teams, watching basketball, and competing and winning in the Senior Olympic Games. He played on the University of North Carolina freshman basketball team. The highlight of that time was when the Freshman team beat the UNC varsity team champions. He graduated from Trine (formerly Tri-State) University with a business degree. Gill was a salesman for many years and then became a real estate broker and appraiser. He also served for many years as an appraiser on the Fairfax County, Virginia Property Tax Review Board. As a young man. Gill worked at the Cal Neva Casino at Tahoe, NV where he met many celebrities, including Frank Sinatra. A Celebration of Life will be at 11:00 am on April 27, 2019, at Christ the Servant Lutheran Church, 2 S Pecos Rd., Henderson, NV. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a .
