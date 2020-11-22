FREDERICK HESSE STITT, JR Frederick Hesse Stitt, Jr, 62, of Las Vegas, beloved son, brother, and uncle, died October 26, 2020. He was born in the Chicago area on March 18, 1958, the fourth child and first son to Frederick H and Adena Stitt (nee Fitzgerald). He is survived by his mother, Adena Metcalfe; his siblings, Rebecca, Mary, Barbara, Joyce, Kathryn, David and Jeff; and his 12 nieces and nephews. Fred had a great sense of humor and was unfailingly generous with whatever he had to give. He struggled with addiction and was grateful for and impassioned about the support he received through the 12-step programs. He sponsored many fellow souls facing similar challenges and played a powerful role in supporting the recovery of many others who shared his difficult path. Please consider donations to the Salvation Army, an organization critical to Fred's recovery, in his memory.