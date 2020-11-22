1/
FREDERICK HESSE STITT Jr.
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share FREDERICK's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
FREDERICK HESSE STITT, JR Frederick Hesse Stitt, Jr, 62, of Las Vegas, beloved son, brother, and uncle, died October 26, 2020. He was born in the Chicago area on March 18, 1958, the fourth child and first son to Frederick H and Adena Stitt (nee Fitzgerald). He is survived by his mother, Adena Metcalfe; his siblings, Rebecca, Mary, Barbara, Joyce, Kathryn, David and Jeff; and his 12 nieces and nephews. Fred had a great sense of humor and was unfailingly generous with whatever he had to give. He struggled with addiction and was grateful for and impassioned about the support he received through the 12-step programs. He sponsored many fellow souls facing similar challenges and played a powerful role in supporting the recovery of many others who shared his difficult path. Please consider donations to the Salvation Army, an organization critical to Fred's recovery, in his memory.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Las Vegas Review-Journal on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park
6200 South Eastern Ave
Las Vegas, NV 89119-3175
(702) 736-6200
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Davis Funeral Home & Memorial Park

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved