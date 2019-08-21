|
FREDERICK J. VOGT Frederick J. Vogt, 84, passed away on July 4, 2019 from cancer. He was a Pah-rump resident for 19 years. Frederick was a retired Postal worker and served in the U.S. Army. He was also an avid motorcyclist. Frederick was preceded in death by his daughter, Debra L. Vogt; his son, William L. Vogt. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Patricia A. Vogt; son, Mark A. Vogt; daughter, Marie A. Hoffman; son, Michael A. Vogt; and his adopted son, Ed (Sue) Metcalf; sister, Lorraine Flentge; brother, Paul J. (Angela) Vogt. He had 15 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren, three nieces and two nephews.