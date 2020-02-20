|
|
FREDERICK NUCIOLO Frederick Frank Nuciolo, age 64 of Henderson, NV passed away on February 15, 2020 in Las Vegas, NV. He was born on April 3, 1955 in Rochester, NY to Frederick Frank Nuciolo and Annie Levinowski Nuciolo. He served his country in the United States Marines during Vietnam. He married Maria Anna Buscemi on June 10, 1989 in Rochester, NY. They moved to Henderson in 2009. Frederick was hard working and worked for Wendy's as a food service manager for the region. He was an avid sports fan and loved to watch football and horse racing. He was a member of the VFW while living in New York. He was a man of deep faith and attended St. Peters Catholic Church. Frederick is survived by his wife Maria Nuciolo; father Frederick Nuciolo, three children Noah Nuciolo, Stefano Nuciolo (Danielle Arnold), and Krystyna Nuciolo; three sisters Deborah Nuciolo, Stephanie (Daniel) Geer, Barbara Nuciolo; two grandchildren, Jayme Nuciolo and Vincent Nuciolo; many nieces and nephews. Visitation will be held on Saturday, February 22, 2020 from 5:00pm to 6:00pm with funeral service at 6:00pm at Star Mortuary, 6484 Boulder Ranch Ave Henderson, NV 89011. Family and friends can sign an online memorial guestbook at www.bouldercityfamilymortuary.com.