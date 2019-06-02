Frederick Richard Eckert passed away after a brief illness on May 2, 2019 at the age of 75.



Fred was born on November 4, 1943 in Las Vegas, Nevada. A member of the 1962 graduating class of Las Vegas High School, Fred enlisted in the U.S. Navy and became a corpsman. Stationed at Oak Knoll, he fell in love with the San Francisco Bay Area and all it had to offer. He studied Radiological Technology at Merritt College and worked his entire career in the Radiology Department at Alameda Hospital.



Fred is survived by his daughter, Kathleen Michelle (Stark), his son in law, Mathew, his sister, Caroline Wallace (Marvin), and brother, Don Eckert (Phyllis), and several nieces and nephews, and great nieces and nephews.



He was an avid hunter, fisherman, boater, golfer and gourmet cook. He was a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagles.



Fred was preceded in death by his parents, Lois Lee (Gunn) & Guy Frederick Eckert and his granddaughter, Hope Adeline.



A Celebration of Fred’s Life will be held Friday, June 7th at 11:00 am at Greer Family Mortuary and Cremation Services, 2694 Blanding Ave., Alameda.



Donations in lieu of flowers may be made in Fred’s honor to the and the American Diabetes Foundation.



