FREDERICK SCHRADER
Memorial service
Tuesday, Mar. 10, 2020
11:00 AM
Lamb of God Lutheran Church
6220 N Jones Blvd
Las Vegas, NV
FREDERICK (FRITZ) SCHRADER

FREDERICK (FRITZ) SCHRADER Obituary
FREDERICK (FRITZ) SCHRADER With heavy hearts we say goodbye to Frederick (Fritz) Schrader. He went to be with the Lord on 2-22-2020. He was born in Akron, Ohio on 9-28-29 and moved to Las Vegas, Nevada in 1977. Fritz, was proceeded in death by his Wife, Sallie Schrader, Daughter, Debbie Porter, and Son, Chuck Schrader. He is survived by Daughters, Doreen Schrader Delaney, Diane Mix and Sister, Catherine Snodgrass. He is survived by five Grandchildren and five great Grandchildren. A Memorial Service will be held March 10th at Lamb Of God Lutheran Church, 6220 N. Jones Blvd, Las Vegas, NV 89130 at 1100 am. We will be taking him to Palm Mortuary a half mile down Jones where the final prayer from Pastor Mike will be said. The Army will do Taps, Folding of the flag and a gun salute to honor his time in the Military. In Lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the or Lamb Of God Lutheran Church.
Remember
